RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 11.7%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) rose 11.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 9.70 and last traded at 9.64. Approximately 192,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,498,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.63.

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 10.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter worth about $29,801,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in RocketLab by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,680 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in RocketLab by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 208,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

