Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Major Shareholder Borgwarner Inc Sells 1,155,000 Shares

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,155,000 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $2,102,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Borgwarner Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of Romeo Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $2,538,750.12.

Shares of RMO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.93. 5,861,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,738,469. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $258.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMO shares. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,856,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 299,448 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Romeo Power by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 86,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 115,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 42,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

