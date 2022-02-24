Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $103.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.
ROST opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.
About Ross Stores (Get Rating)
Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
