Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $103.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.14.

ROST opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $86.53 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,907,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,189,279,000 after acquiring an additional 197,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,026,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,770,000 after acquiring an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,769,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,377,000 after acquiring an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

