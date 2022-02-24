Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) Trading Up 3%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 71,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,223,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

