Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 2,700 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.90) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,447.25 ($33.28).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,943.20 ($26.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £148.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

