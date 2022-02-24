Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling Sells 404 Shares of Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111.20.

Helena Gottschling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70.

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$140.49 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.15 and a one year high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$141.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Several research firms have commented on RY. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

