RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up to $7.98

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $8.28. RPC shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 5,807 shares changing hands.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.76 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. RPC’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $404,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $627,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in RPC by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

