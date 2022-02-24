Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

RUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.84. 170,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,814. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.44.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

