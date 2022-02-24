Ryerson Holding Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 17th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Ryerson has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of Ryerson stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.60. 628,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.90. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryerson by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

