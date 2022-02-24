Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($172.73) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price objective on Safran in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on Safran in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($142.05) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($142.05).

EPA SAF traded down €0.84 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €112.34 ($127.66). 663,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €109.70. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

