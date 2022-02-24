SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.33 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

In other news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

