SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. DNB Markets currently has $650.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds cut SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $652.00.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

