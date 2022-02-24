Sam Eaton Sells 6,679 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,538. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.76. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.18.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,067 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

