Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 2.2%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.15). 155,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 116,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.20).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 183.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Sanderson Design Group Company Profile (LON:SDG)

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

