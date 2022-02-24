Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Sandstorm Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

