Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 8,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

SPNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 31,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

