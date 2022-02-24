ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ScanSource currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

ScanSource stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $773.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ScanSource by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

