Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 16,957 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.