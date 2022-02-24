Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,525 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.