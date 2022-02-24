Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 2,073.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,641 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

