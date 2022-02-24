Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 17,518 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,518 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

