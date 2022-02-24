Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 3,542 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,406,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,384,551,000 after acquiring an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,585,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,147,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,169,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,560,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,679,000 after buying an additional 58,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.42 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

