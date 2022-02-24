Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.69

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.69 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 8020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

