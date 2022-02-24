Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,555,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.79 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43.

