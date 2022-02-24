Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,496 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $17,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,685,000 after purchasing an additional 96,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $64.15.

