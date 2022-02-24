SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 984,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,024,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after buying an additional 755,128 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 7,970,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $25.52 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.29.

