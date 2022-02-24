SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $12.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

