SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.9% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

PENN stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.