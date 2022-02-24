SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 243 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DGX opened at $129.09 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.