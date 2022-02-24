SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SEAS traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.02. 2,359,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,593. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $41.94 and a 12-month high of $72.07.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.