Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 2.87% of Secoo worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Secoo by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Secoo Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

