Semux One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $14,651.57 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Semux has traded up 40.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00162567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007827 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005395 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004072 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000766 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

