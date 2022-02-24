Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.45) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.20) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.31) to GBX 190 ($2.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.41).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 133.93. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.40 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 148.10 ($2.01).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

