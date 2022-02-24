Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

