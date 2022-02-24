Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2022

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.82.

About Severn Trent (Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

