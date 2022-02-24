SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.48

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $27.42, with a volume of 63755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,591.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

