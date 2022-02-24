Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (SHPMF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.