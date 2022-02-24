Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SHPMF)

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

