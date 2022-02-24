Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 9.81 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.03 ($0.14), with a volume of 3,393,132 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 32 ($0.44) price target on shares of Shanta Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.14. The company has a market cap of £109.02 million and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

