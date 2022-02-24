Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.950-$10.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.64. The stock had a trading volume of 313,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $73.51 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

