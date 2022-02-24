Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 992,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,018,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 683,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,043,000 after acquiring an additional 522,804 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

