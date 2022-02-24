Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 6,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 613,680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

