Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share.
Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.74. 6,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
