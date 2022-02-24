Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $25.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2,775.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 613,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after purchasing an additional 578,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,906,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,254,000 after purchasing an additional 482,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

