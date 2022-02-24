Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.
SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.