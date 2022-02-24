Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.19 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

