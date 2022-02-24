Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,907. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after buying an additional 490,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 89,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,390.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 60,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- Schwab Stock is a Play on Retail Trading
- These 3 Mid Cap Dividend Stocks Offer the Best of Both Worlds
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.