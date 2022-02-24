SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $509,542.88 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 11,171 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $3,489,596.98.

SITM stock traded up $21.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.85. The company had a trading volume of 432,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.23, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

