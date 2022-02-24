Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

