SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

SJW Group stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.33 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

