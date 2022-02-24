SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.13. 5,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,056. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 56.96%.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $449,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,036 shares of company stock worth $1,007,930 in the last 90 days. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

