Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.65, but opened at $56.07. Sleep Number shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 9,312 shares trading hands.
The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51.
Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
