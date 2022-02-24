Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $64.65, but opened at $56.07. Sleep Number shares last traded at $61.64, with a volume of 9,312 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($1.12). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 73.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 52,519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 75.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.51.

About Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.