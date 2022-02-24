Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Smartsheet stock opened at $48.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock worth $18,573,071 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 54.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 56,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

