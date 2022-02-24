Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $773.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

